Beer Tasting to Raise Money for Help for Heroes

Please share the news













Map Unavailable

Date/Time

Date(s) - 04/02/2020

6:00pm - 8:00pm











Absolute Commercial Interiors have organised a fantastic blind beer tasting event at Rooster’s Taproom in Harrogate. Come and try 6 fantastic pints from the taproom and if you’re able to guess which is which, you’ll be in for a chance of winning a £25 taproom voucher! Tickets also include a hearty meal of pie and peas. It’s going to be a fantastic social evening and a chance for you to try some great beers.

How to Purchase Your Ticket(s)

All profits made from the ticket sales go straight to Help for Heroes. We ask that you book and pay for your tickets prior to the event by transferring the ticket amount to the bank details below, using the reference mentioned. Please then email ss@absoluteci.co.uk to let us now that you have purchased your ticket(s), and the names of those who are attending. If you are attending as a group, we will seat you on the same table so please do let us know! Tickets cost £15pp.

Please send your ticket money to:

Account number: 58549986

Sort code: 40-51-62

Reference: H4H Event + Name

Your ticket will then be sent over via email.





