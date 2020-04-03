Bayfields launches new ear and eye support service during Coronavirus outbreak

Please share the news













Date(s) - 03/04/2020 - 30/04/2020

Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists

Bayfields Opticians & Audiologists in Harrogate has launched a new remote service to support the community’s eye and hearing health during the COVID-19 crisis.

People in the area who would normally visit the store at 16 Parliament Street can now have their eyecare assessments performed over the phone; one of Bayfields’ qualified optometrists will speak to the client about their eye health, providing any advice needed.

The company says this will be an effective way of diagnosing most minor eye conditions, but to support those needing emergency, in-person care, the branch will also be offering physical appointments – one of just two of the brand’s stores to currently do so.

Additionally, it is inviting key workers in need of glasses or contact lens prescriptions – who might not be able to access their usual optician – to submit their requirements to Bayfields who will order the products and send them straight to the person’s home. Additionally, its team of dispensing opticians are available to send out replacement glasses to Bayfields clients, while its contact lens supply service will run as normal.

Clients requiring hearing support are being advised to call their local practice, where a team member will provide guidance and advice for a range of issues including problems with existing hearing aids or replacing hearing aid batteries.

Royston Bayfield, founder and managing director of Bayfields Opticians and Audiologists, said: “In order to protect our clients and employees during the coronavirus pandemic, we’re temporarily closing our practices across the UK for routine appointments, but we’re still very much here for everyone.

“We know that for many, not knowing whether their eye examinations will go ahead or whether they can access eye and hearing health support will create additional stress during these uncertain times.

“That’s why we have established a series of ear and eye services which mean we can continue to provide reassurances to our clients, very much in line with guidelines surrounding coronavirus and social distancing. We hope that doing so will provide some comfort to clients that their ear and eye health is taken care of during this challenging period.”

For more information, visit: https://www.bayfieldsopticians.com