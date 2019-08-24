Bake Off star Steven Carter-Bailey baking demonstration!

Please share the news













Harrigate

Date(s) - 31/08/2019

11:00am

ProCook

7-11 Princes Street

Harrigate

Yorkshire

HG11NG



Great British Bake Off star Steven Carter-Bailey is opening the brand new ProCook store on Princes Street, and will be treating shoppers to demonstrations of his favourite GBBO bakes and answering all your questions about his time on Great British Bake Off!

Steven will be in store from 10am – 3pm and will be demoing at 11am and 1:30pm.

Self-confessed cake-aholic Carter-Bailey, who is renowned in the baking community for creating bold and spectacular themed cakes, first graced our screens in 2017 on the eighth series of The Great British Bake Off which peaked at over 10 million viewers in the final.

Steven entered the show with a dream to just make it through the first week, but finished as runner-up in the final, collecting three ‘Star Bakers’ (and several ‘Hollywood Handshakes’) along the way. Having won The Great New Year Bake Off in 2019, Steven has since worked as a special reporter for ITV news, is currently touring the UK giving demonstrations at food festivals and has recently partnered with ProCook to promote the expansion of the brand into several new towns and cities.

Bring all your friends and family for this fun Bake Off event! ProCook will be running a competition to win a bumper bakeware set worth over £250 – just visit the store to enter on 31st August.









