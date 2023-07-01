Bach Revealed: Julian and Jiaxin Lloyd Webber by Candlelight

Saturday 1 July | 8.00pm

St Wilfrid’s Church | Harrogate

Tickets: £26

U18s, student and UC recipients tickets available.

Please note that a £1.75 booking fee applies at time of booking

Bach Suite No. 1 for Cello in G major, BWV 1007

Bach Suite No. 2 for Cello in D minor, BWV 1008

Malcolm Arnold Fantasy for Cello

Bach Suite No. 3 for Cello in C major, BWV 1009

Event Information

Venue Information

Performers

The inimitable Julian and Jiaxin Lloyd Webber will present an exploration of Bach’s cello suites by candlelight. In this intimate evening Julian narrates the fascinating story behind the composition of Bach’s iconic Cello Suites while introducing performances of the Suites by his wife – and fellow cellist – Jiaxin. Neglected for almost two hundred years, the Suites finally emerged from obscurity to become some of the most treasured pieces in the classical repertoire. Jiaxin also plays Malcolm Arnold’s Fantasy for Cello which Arnold composed for Julian in 1987.

Doors open at 7:30pm and the concert begins at 8:00pm.

Seating is unreserved and Friends of the Festival have priority entry.