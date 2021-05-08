Award winning songwriter Emily Barker is playing an intimate show at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre

Please share the news

















Date/Time

Date(s) - 30/05/2021

7:30pm - 10:00pm

Location

Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre

Categories

Award winning songwriter Emily Barker is promoting her sixth album release, A Dark Murmuration of Words.

Perhaps best known as the performer of the theme to BBC TV’s Wallander Emily’s star is very much on the rise. Her latest album has been warmly received by critics and her recent live stream performance with Frank Turner have seen her gain a new following in spite of lockdown.

This is a rare opportunity to see Emily perform in such an intimate setting.

To book see:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emily-barker-tickets-153641364457?fbclid=IwAR0vJ7meAceHAJ-SdZySNSuSleoE6BEmEtgO2Y4115woKLTLPvfFGETvwX8