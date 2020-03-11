Please share the news











Date/Time

Date(s) - 28/03/2020

10:00am - 3:00pm

Location

Wesley Chapel

Oxford Street

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG1 1PP



Autism Awareness Refreshment Day on Saturday 28th March 2020 in Harrogate

The annual World Autism Awareness Week 30 March – 5 April 2020 is coming soon with the aim of spreading awareness and increasing acceptance of autism. Once again, the National Autistic Society (NAS) Harrogate and District branch will be holding an Autism Awareness Refreshment Day on Saturday 28th March 2020 in Harrogate town centre, in the Wesley Centre.

The day kicks off at 10.00 am and runs to 3.00 pm and everyone is welcome.

Refreshments including hot drinks, cakes, sandwiches and light lunches will be available and a second-hand book stall. There is also an opportunity to chat with members of the branch and parents and carers of children and adults with autism.







