Autism Awareness Refreshment Day

Date/Time
Date(s) - 28/03/2020
10:00am - 3:00pm

Location
Wesley Chapel

Oxford Street
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG1 1PP


Autism Awareness Refreshment Day on Saturday 28th March 2020 in Harrogate

The annual World Autism Awareness Week 30 March – 5 April 2020 is coming soon with the aim of spreading awareness and increasing acceptance of autism. Once again, the National Autistic Society (NAS) Harrogate and District branch will be holding an Autism Awareness Refreshment Day on Saturday 28th March 2020 in Harrogate town centre, in the Wesley Centre.

The day kicks off at 10.00 am and runs to 3.00 pm and everyone is welcome.

Refreshments including hot drinks, cakes, sandwiches and light lunches will be available and a second-hand book stall. There is also an opportunity to chat with members of the branch and parents and carers of children and adults with autism.





