Ashley Wass Concert

Described as an “endlessly fascinating artist” Ashley Wass has a busy schedule as a pianist, both as a performer and recording artist, and is currently the Director of Music at the Yehudi Menuhin School.

In 1997 Ashley won the London International Piano Competition and made his debut recording in 1999 with an acclaimed solo recital disc of works by Franck. He was also a prizewinner at the Leeds International Piano Competition in 2000.

Ashley is incredibly in demand as a chamber musician. His programme at the Sunday Series includes works by Bach and Franck, two composers who have featured heavily in his impressive catalogue of recordings.

Programme:

Schumann – Kinderszenen, Op. 15

Alexey Shor – Piano Sonata in A minor

Bach – Partita No. 1 in B flat major, BWV 825

Shostakovich – Prelude and Fugue, Op. 87, No. 4 in E minor

Franck – Prelude, Chorale and Fugue, Op. 21

Ticket pricing: £23 (Band A) £21 (Band B). Book a series subscription for all four concerts to receive a 10% discount. We’re offering everyone under 35 the opportunity to attend one of the Sunday Series concerts for £5. To redeem this offer call our Box Office. You will need to bring photo ID to the concert of your choosing.

Book online at https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/ashley-wass-29-january-2023/ or call the Box Office on 01423 562303.