The beautiful North Park Walk at Harewood House is to be turned into a celebration of all thing’s artisan for a four-day shopping spectacular which has been curated by Little Bird Made. The Artisan Winter Market will run from Thursday November 3 to Sunday November 6 and host over 100 talented makers, bakers, creatives, and artists as well as food stalls, baristas and much more. There has never been a better time to look for that perfect festive gift as well as take in the stunning views from the North Park Walk.

Entry to the Artisan Winter Market is just £5 (free to Harewood members) and you get to enjoy access to many of the wonderful Harewood attractions including the Bird Garden, Adventure Playground, Woodland Wonderland, 150 acres of stunning grounds and more.