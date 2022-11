It’s less than a month to our Christmas Shopping evening (1st December).

We’ll be showcasing all the artisan makers on this page in the run up to the event. We have over a dozen stalls selling handmade gifts including art, prints, cards, jewellery, wreaths, pottery, baby clothes, embroidery kits, bags, wooden plaques, fabric pictures and some edible goodies!

Don’t miss out – get your ticket in advance and join us for a unique festive evening with drinks and nibbles.

See flyer for details.