Art Workshop – Connect with Nature

Please share the news

Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 03/04/2020 - 04/04/2020
All Day

Location
Thorp Perrow Garden and Arboretum

Thorp Perrow
Bedale
North Yorkshire
DL8 2PS


Join us in this art workshop creating 2D collage and small sculpture using found, natural materials.

The workshop takes place in the Summer House, a beautiful building located in the private gardens of the Estate. Participants explore the gardens to collect natural materials to turn into artworks by stitching, tying and weaving. An experimental and fun day engaging with natural materials and creative play.

A sociable and relaxed day suitable for everyone. Cost £75.00.
Contact artist Jane Bevan on 0794 1626452 or email janebevan@btconnect.com





Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

The Jive Aces - Big Beat Revue

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info