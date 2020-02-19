Art Workshop – Connect with Nature

Date/Time
Date(s) - 03/04/2020 - 04/04/2020
All Day
Location
Thorp Perrow Garden and Arboretum
Thorp Perrow
Bedale
North Yorkshire
DL8 2PS
Join us in this art workshop creating 2D collage and small sculpture using found, natural materials.
The workshop takes place in the Summer House, a beautiful building located in the private gardens of the Estate. Participants explore the gardens to collect natural materials to turn into artworks by stitching, tying and weaving. An experimental and fun day engaging with natural materials and creative play.
A sociable and relaxed day suitable for everyone. Cost £75.00.
Contact artist Jane Bevan on 0794 1626452 or email janebevan@btconnect.com