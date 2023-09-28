Are you suffering from Back pain & Sciatica – Help is at hand

Help is at hand – You deserve speedy relief of back, neck and sciatica pain – Welcome to our free event

Are you suffering with the debilitating challenges of back pain, neck pain, or sciatica?

If so, we have good news for you. Mr. R Kalyan, a leading specialist in spine care, is offering a unique opportunity (free event) for those suffering from these conditions to discover his specialised management strategies.

Mr. Kalyan’s core message is simple yet powerful: “You deserve speedy pain relief, an escape from the constant cycle of pain medications, and a chance to regain an active, high-quality life.”

With more than 25 years of extensive experience gained from world-renowned spinal centres, Mr. Kalyan is a highly-skilledspine specialist who offers individualised care for a wide spectrum of spinal disorders. He emphasises that his wealth of experience allows him to serve a dual role as both a spinal pain management specialist and a spinal surgeon.

Spine-related pain can be encompassing back pain, referred buttock or hip or thigh pain, sciatica leg pain, neck pain or pain around the shoulder blade region and radiating pain to the arm and hand. At times, these pain symptoms can be extremely severe or persistently troublesome, significantly impacting your overall quality of life. The good news is, help is at hand and relief are available.

A free event is scheduled at David Lloyd, in Harrogate on Wednesday, October, 4th from 6 pm to 8 pm. This event aims to shed light on how Mr. Kalyan’s distinctive and advanced – multimodal pain management strategies – can help to alleviate a range of pain symptoms. His approach includes few of the specialised measures, such as accurate diagnosis, understanding the root cause of the problem, educating patients about your condition and the concepts behind the different recommended management strategies, prescribing the right combination of medications, suggesting specific exercises, and individualised posture and activity modifications. Additionally in some cases, safer and simpler – spinal injections or proven surgical solutions – may be recommended, with a thorough explanation of their pros and cons to assist in choosing the best treatment. Mr. Kalyan’s minimally invasive techniques enables a quick recovery and early return to normal activities.

Mr. Kalyan emphasizes the importance, of timely and early diagnosis, and effective management of spinal conditions to avoid long-term consequences and chronic pain. Prolonged suffering of pain can greatly impact your mental well-being, everyday functioning, quality of life, and even your family relationships and overall happiness.

Back pain, neck pain, and sciatica can stem from various sources like discs, facet joints, pinched nerves, ligaments and muscles. Mr Kalyan trusts that there are unique factors specific to an individual, that can significantly impact how their problem should be managed. These factors include an individual’s specific three-dimensional spinal balance and posture, activities, loading patterns, their intricate structural make-up of their spine, and genetic predispositions. Recognizing and considering these individualized factors is vital, necessitating a personalized assessment and a tailor-made management plan. Unfortunately, these crucial factors are often overlooked and not routinely integrated into management approaches. Mr. Kalyan has perfected his expertise in analyzing these multifaceted aspects, consistently achieving excellent outcomes for his patients.

Mr. Kalyan’s personalised protocol is designed to deliver both short-term relief and long-term benefits. His precise diagnosis and root cause analysis are instrumental in achieving outstanding clinical outcomes and enhancing quality of life. More than 100 patient testimonials on his website, www.kalyanspine.com or online resources, attest to the life-changing impact of his interventions.

Mr. Kalyan’s approach is meticulous and comprehensive, involving root cause analysis and patient education, to empower individuals to manage their conditions effectively. He believes that patient understanding is key to achieving long-term success, and he dedicates significant time during consultations to explain imaging findings and treatment options.

Beyond his basic medical degree (MBBS), Mr. Kalyan holds six postgraduate qualifications, including FRCS (Tr & Ortho), MD, MRCS, DNB Orth Surg, D.Ortho, and D.Ortho Eng, along with more than eight years of specialist spinal training. His dedication and perseverance have allowed him to attain highly specialised skills.

Mr. Kalyan’s unique strengths include a master’s degree (MD) in spinal pain and distribution, biomechanical degree and the application of this advanced knowledge in three-dimensional aspect, specialised training in complex spinal deformities, and extensive research in MRI imaging of spinal injuries. Incorporation and amalgamation of these skills enable him to provide advanced management of spinal pain and disorders and predict degeneration patterns based on individual patient factors.

Mr. Kalyan frequently provides second opinions to patients and clinicians from across the UK and internationally. Patients who have sought a second opinion from Mr. Kalyan, after consulting multiple specialists, have often experienced a significant improvement in their understanding of their condition and its treatment.

If you’ve been enduring the agony of back pain, sciatica, or related spinal conditions, Mr. Kalyan’s expertise and patient-centered approach may offer the relief you’ve been seeking. Don’t miss the opportunity to learn from his insights at the upcoming open evening on Thursday, September 28th, from 6 pm to 8 pm, at Woodlands Hospital in Darlington.

To reserve your spot, contact Mr. Kalyan’s secretary at 077 3400 3400 or 01642 765 765. You can also register online at https://www.eventbrite.com (Search for- Are you suffering from Back pain).

Complimentary light snacks and refreshments will be provided, and you can find more information about Mr. Kalyan’s services at www.kalyanspine.com.

Don’t let spinal pain hold you back any longer. Take the first step toward relief and a better quality of life with Mr. Kalyan’s expert guidance.