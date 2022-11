Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band Annual Christmas Concert

Saturday 10th December 7.30 p.m. at Pateley Bridge and Bewerley Memorial Hall, Park Road, Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire HG3 5JS

A traditional programme of festive brass band tunes and carols for all

Tickets £8, available online via https://www.thememorialhall.org.uk/events/christmas-band-concert/ or at Nidderdale Plus, Station Square, King St, Pateley Bridge.

Ticket includes mulled wine and mince pie.