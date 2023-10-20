Andy McNab joined the infantry as a boy soldier. In 1984 he was ‘badged’ as a member of 22 SAS Regiment and was involved in both covert and overt special operations worldwide.

During the Gulf War he commanded Bravo Two Zero, a patrol that, in the words of his commanding officer, “will remain in regimental history forever.” Awarded both the Distinguished Conduct Medal (DCM) and Military Medal (MM) during his military career, McNab was the British Army’s most highly decorated serving soldier when he finally left the SAS in February 1993. He wrote about his experiences in three books: the phenomenal bestseller Bravo Two Zero, Immediate Action and Seven Troop.

He is also the author of the bestselling Nick Stone thrillers. Besides his writing work, he lectures to security and intelligence agencies in both the USA and UK, and he is a patron of the Help for Heroes campaign. He continues to be a spokesperson and fundraiser for both military and literacy charities, and in 2017 was appointed a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for services to literacy.

Spend the evening with this master storyteller – we guarantee you’ll be at the edge of your seat. Andy will be interviewed by broadcaster and political commentator Matt Stadlen.

Tickets are £15.00.

You can book online here: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/an-evening-with-andy-mcnab-20-october-2023/

You can also phone the box office directly at 01423562303