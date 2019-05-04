An evening of classical music

Date(s) - 04/05/2019
7:00pm - 10:00pm

Ripon Cathedral

Minster Road
Ripon
North Yorkshire
HG4 1QS


ALL YOUR FAVOURITE CLASSICAL MUSIC BY OUR PROFESSIONAL STRING QUARTET

The professional musicians performing in the concerts were trained to a very high standard of musical training having attended the Birmingham Conservatoire and the The Scottish Conservatoire prior to embarking upon a career of performance. The high standard of the music performances is second to none in both classical music from our professional string quartet and our opera singers.





