Please share the news













Loading Map.... Frazer Theatre

Off High Street - Knaresborough

Events Off High Street - Knaresborough 54.00813369999999 -1.4661060999999336

Date/Time

Date(s) - 09/10/2019 - 12/10/2019

7:00pm - 4:45pm

Location

Frazer Theatre

Off High Street

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG50EQ



From Wednesday 9th to Saturday 12th October, The Knaresborough Players will present An Evening of Alan Bennett, which will include two of his most popular Talking Head monologues along with Green Forms, a one act play.

Alan Bennett is an extraordinarily prolific playwright, screenwriter, actor, and author. He has written nearly 50 TV plays, more than 20 stage plays and 13 films, and has published more than 30 books. For these he has won more than 30 awards, including five Laurence Olivier Awards, two Baftas, five Evening Standard Awards and four British Book Awards.

A Chip in the Sugar is a dramatic monologue written by Alan Bennett in 1987 for television, as part of his Talking Heads series for the BBC and was performed originally by Bennett himself. Graham, a middle-aged bachelor, emotionally unintelligent and chronically dependent on his mother, finds life difficult enough at the best of times. When Mother meets an old flame and seems set to marry him, Graham’s old insecurities rear their ugly heads.

A Lady of Letters is the second of Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads series. Miss Ruddock writes letters – not, unfortunately, social communications filled with harmless news, but letters of complaint, comment and, occasionally, officious praise to various businesses and government departments. She complains about the lack of care she assumes the child living opposite is receiving. She is not afraid to speak, or rather write, her mind. Miss Ruddock frequently writes to anyone she can to remedy the social problems and issues she sees around her. However not everyone shares her opinions…

Green Forms is a one-act play written as part of the Office Suite. Doris and Doreen work in an obscure department of for a large unnamed corporation. On a normal day they keep busy by flirting with nice Mr. Titmus in Staff & Appointments or pursuing their feud over a plug with Mr. Cunliffe in Personnel. However this is not a normal day. Changes are afoot, though they are not entirely sure what they are. Equipped with an in-depth knowledge of regulations and paperwork they feel compelled to get to the bottom of it.

There are performances at 7.30pm each evening, doors open at 7pm. Tickets are £10 (£8 over 60s / under 16s) and are available from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk, by calling 07835 927965 (payment taken at time of booking) or by visiting the Old Chemist Shop, Market Place, Knaresborough.



