Alun Cochrane and Tom Taylor

Date(s) - 26/06/2019

8:00pm - 10:30pm

Frazer Theatre

Frazer Theatre, Off High Street

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG50EQ



On Wednesday 26th June Frazer Theatre Comedy Club presents a double bill of comedians with work in progress shows as they prepare for the Edinburgh Festival.

Alun Cochrane: Work in Progress

Alun Cochrane has been doing solo stand-up shows at the Edinburgh Fringe since 2004. He has performed at international comedy festivals, pub gigs, comedy clubs and toured. He’s regularly really funny on Frank Skinner’s radio show, and Just A Minute, and is sometimes on TV shows and panel games including Room 101, Mock the Week and Have I Got News for You. “Rarely have such random musings been elevated to this level of hilarious artistry” (The Scotsman).

Tom Taylor is the Indie Feel-Good Hit of the Summer (WIP)

From the maker of sell-out Fringe hit The Charlie Montague Mysteries, tour support for Ed Sheeran’s tour support, Tom Taylor stars in his debut stand-up show. As heard on BBC Radio 4. Musical Comedy Awards winner. English Comedian of the Year finalist. “Excellent … beautifully daft” (Sunday Times).

Tickets are £8 and are available with no booking fee from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk or by calling 07835 927965.

Doors open at 7:30pm and the show starts at 8pm.







