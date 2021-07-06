Date/Time

Date(s) - 12/09/2021

1:00pm - 6:00pm

Almsford Playing Fields

Come and have a fun-filled day out at the Almsford Community Fun Day. There’s something for all the family at this free event. Kids will love the free children’s entertainment, including Bob’s Your Uncle, bouncy castles and crazy bikes.

Whilst adults can try their hand at petanque and golf. Or simply while away the afternoon listening to free live music.

Confirmed music line-up includes headline act, The Nightjars, with other well-known local acts, including The Harrogate Band, Dan Burnett and All Together Now Choir.

And there’s a fully stocked bar serving Daleside real ale and other drinks, teas, BBQ and ice cream van.

Don’t miss this popular event celebrating local community!

For updates, please follow us on social media:

Facebook @AlmsfordCommunityFun Day, Instagram @Almsfordgala, Twitter @AlmsfordGala

Almford Playing Field is situated behind Oatlands Junior School, off Hookstone Road, Harrogate, HG2 8EJ

Please note there is no parking at the field or in the neighbouring streets. Parking at nearby Hornbeam Park, five minutes’ walk away (SatNav HG2 8QT)

Well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will go ahead. Event subject to change in line with Covid-19 regulations. Please follow us on social media for updates.

All proceeds towards improvement works at Almsford Playing Field

Event organiser: Pannal Ash Junior Football Club, registered charity no: 1158686

Email: pannalashfc@gmail.com





