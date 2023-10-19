Alison Weir – Henry VIII: The Heart & The Crown

Six wives. One King. You know their stories. Now it’s time to hear his.

Join Alison Weir, the author of the Sunday Times bestselling Six Tudor Queens series, as she reveals the captivating story of a man who was by turns brilliant, romantic, and ruthless: the king who changed England forever.

Alison Weir is a bestselling historical novelist of Tudor fiction, and the leading female historian in the United Kingdom. Her novels include the Tudor Rose trilogy, which spans three generations of history’s most iconic family – the Tudors, and the highly acclaimed Six Tudor Queens series about the wives of Henry VIII, all of which were Sunday Times bestsellers.

Discover the truth behind one of the biggest characters in history with one of the UK’s most captivating storytellers.

Tickets are £15.00.

You can book online here: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/alison-weir-henry-viii-brilliant-romantic-ruthless-19-october-2023/

You can also phone the box office directly at 01423562303