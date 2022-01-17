Alfie Moore : Fair Cop/Last Stand

Date/Time

Date(s) - 20 March 2022

7:30pm - 9:30pm

Location

Frazer Theatre

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG50EQ



On Sunday 20th March, The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club is delighted to welcome back Alfie Moore.

Tickets are £12 and are available from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk (booking fee applies).

Join former Humberside police sergeant-turned-comedian Alfie Moore for his BRAND NEW hilarious, interactive preview ahead of recording the seventh series of his critically acclaimed BBC Radio 4 comedy show ‘IT’S A FAIR COP’.

Come and enjoy an evening with a very funny man that will be revealing, thought-provoking and always entertaining.

Get your tickets before they sell out again. It’d be a crime to miss it!

***** “Honest, innovative and warm-heartedly funny” – Daily Mail

“Brilliantly funny, genuinely hilarious” – David Mitchell

Doors open at 7pm, show starts at 7.30pm