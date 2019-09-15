Alfie Moore : BBC Radio 4 Preview

Please share the news













Frazer Theatre - Knaresborough

Date(s) - 27/10/2019

7:00pm - 10:00pm

Frazer Theatre

Knaresborough

North Yorkshire

HG50EQ



On Sunday 27th October the Frazer Theatre Comedy Club welcomes back Humberside police sergeant-turned-comedian Alfie Moore for an hilarious, interactive work in progress ahead of recording the fifth series of his critically acclaimed BBC Radio 4 comedy show ‘IT’S A FAIR COP’.

Alfie ‘swears in’ the audience as police officers and takes them through a real-life scenario from his ‘casebook’. He playfully challenges them with moral dilemmas, that police officers face every day, and invites them to contribute the real-time policing decisions that they would make – with often unexpected and entertaining results! If you’d like to know what a policeman’s lot is actually like and to enjoy an evening with a very funny man get your ticket now before they sell out again!

It’d be a crime to miss it.

“…offbeat, revealing and very funny” Daily Mail

“Brilliantly funny…. genuinely hilarious” David Mitchell

Tickets are £10 (+ £1 booking fee) and are available from our online box office at www.frazertheatre.co.uk or by calling 07835 927965.

