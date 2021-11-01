Alcoholics Anonymous Workshop – Harrogate

Date/Time

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS WORKSHOP:

Information For Professionals – please join us to find out more.

About this event

Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who can help if someone has a desire to stop drinking. Maybe their life has become unmanageable through excessive consumption or they might use alcohol in a way that they have identified as unhealthy.

This forum for Professionals will explain more about AA in the local area and how we can connect with the still-suffering alcoholic.

Agenda

1.00 pm registration

1.30 pm Welcome

1.45 pm Linda sharing on first year of sobriety

2.05 pm Laura sharing on 3 years sobriety

2.25 pm Brian sharing on why it’s not a religious programme

2.45 pm Bryan sharing on long term sobriety

3.10 pm Close (Q&A sessions following each share)

Professionals who work with alcoholics share a common purpose with Alcoholics Anonymous. To help the suffering alcoholic, achieve sobriety and lead a healthy, productive life.

The workshop’s goal is to provide professionals who support alcoholics, with an understanding of the A.A. program; what we have to offer and how we can help those with a problem with alcohol. There will be shares from local A.A. members who got sober at varying points in their lives as well as a share from an Al-Anon member, an independent fellowship, which provides assistance to anyone whose life is or has been affected by someone else’s drinking.

Attendees include professionals from local charities, organisations specialising in addiction, blue light services, GPs, nurses, medical & care workers, representatives from faith communities.

What is Alcoholics Anonymous?

Alcoholics Anonymous is an international fellowship of men and women who have had a drinking problem. It is nonprofessional, self-supporting, multiracial, apolitical, and available almost everywhere. There are no age or education requirements. Membership is open to anyone who wants to do something about his or her drinking problem.

What does Alcoholics Anonymous do?

A.A. members share their experience with anyone seeking help with a drinking problem; they give person-to-person support or “sponsorship” to the alcoholic coming to A.A. from any source.

The A.A. program, set forth in our Twelve Steps, offers the alcoholic a way to develop a satisfying life without the use of alcohol.

This program is discussed at A.A. group meetings.

Please forward this invite to anyone who may be helped with this information.

If you have any questions or are interested in attending,

please email us at harrogate.aa.publicinformation@gmail.com

or register at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/aa-event-for-professionals-harrogate.





