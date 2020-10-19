Alcoholics Anonymous – Harrogate Area Zoom Information Event for Professionals

Date/Time
Date(s) - 18/11/2020
2:00pm - 3:00pm
Wednesday, November 18, 2020 2:00 PM – Zoom – Free Entry
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who can help if someone has a desire to stop drinking. Maybe their life has become unmanageable through excessive consumption or they might use alcohol in a way that they have identified as unhealthy?
This forum for Professionals will explain more about AA in the local area and how we can connect with the still-suffering alcoholic.
The event will include:
Keynote from Professor Thomas Baldwin (Non-alcoholic Trustee – AA Board of Directors)
Personal experiences from local AA and Al-Anon members (Al-Anon is a fellowship for people who have suffered through having an alcoholic in their life)
A chance for attendees to ask questions after each of the speakers
Attendees include professionals from local charities, organisations specialising in addiction, blue light services, GPs, nurses, medical & care workers, representatives from faith communities.
The event will be hosted online through Zoom