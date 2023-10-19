Across the Mediterranean with Victoria Hislop

Sunday Times No 1 bestselling author Victoria Hislop is best known for her absorbing and transportive novels set across the Mediterranean, particularly Greece. Since her first novel, The Island, set on the leper colony Spinalonga became an international hit, she’s continued to create a legacy as a bestselling and widely loved author.

Her latest novel, The Figurine, shines a light on the questionable acquisition of cultural treasures and the price people – and countries – will pay to cling on to them.

Victoria Hislop is the multi-million copy bestselling author of eight books, which have been translated into forty languages. She was recently granted an Honorary Doctorate by the University of Sheffield and is patron of Knossos 2025, which has raised funds to rebuild the new research centre at one of Greece’s most significant archaeological sites. She is also on the British Committee for the Reunification of the Parthenon Marbles.

Journey across the Mediterranean and hear about Victoria’s own journey to literary success. Victoria will be interviewed by broadcaster and political commentator Matt Stadlen.

Tickets are £15.00.

You can book online here:https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/across-the-mediterranean-victoria-hislop-19-october-2023/

You can also phone the box office directly at 01423562303