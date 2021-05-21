Abba Sensation at Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough

Please share the news

















Date(s) - 26/11/2021

7:30pm - 10:00pm

Frazer Theatre

Like theatres throughout the UK, the Frazer Theatre in Knaresborough is looking forward to reopening it’s doors, and to once again bring high quality entertainment to the town.

The venue, who are now putting together their programme, have landed a major coup when one of Europe’s top Abba Tribute bands,

’Abba Sensation’ will visit the venue on 26 November 2021

The band who faithfully reproduce the stage show of the legendary Swedish Super Group, are acknowledged as one of the best live stage acts in Europe. With superb costumes, lighting effects and one of the most authentic reproduction of Abba’s hits. The show is superb family entertainment, guaranteed to get anyone onto their feet.

The band, who play to packed Theatres and concert halls throughout the United Kingdom, and at festivals all over Europe, will be touring the UK in the second half of this year.

One of the band members MELODY FRENCH said “ WE ARE SO LOOKING FORWARD TO OUR FIRST EVER VISIT TO KNARESBOROUGH she went on “WE HAVE HEARD SO MUCH ABOUT THIS VENUE AND THE FANTASTICATMOSPHERE THE LOCALS GENERATE, WE THINK IT HAS THE MAKINGS OF A GREAT EVENING OUT”

Tickets are now on sale priced at £18.

These can be purchased from Pears Records on High Street, Knaresborough or online at www.frazertheatre.co.uk





