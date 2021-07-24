A Very Magical Adventure Presents… Knights, Dragons and Princesses

Date/Time

Make magical memories with the whole family this summer in York’s historic city centre.

A live, interactive, theatrical quest where King Arthur needs your help to save the kingdom!

Looking to make some magical memories and keep the kids entertained over the summer holiday season? ‘A Very Magical Adventure’ presents an all new, unforgettable experience that will enchant children and adults alike this summer!

Calling all aspiring heroes and heroines….King Arthur and Merlin need your help! The eggs of the Mighty Dragon Guardian Teregarth have been stolen and are hidden somewhere in the medieval city of York. Join the quest to solve the clues and find the eggs, battle foes and discover Merlin’s secret porthole to the domain of the noble King.

Our quest will take place in the beautiful Museum Gardens in York city centre where you will meet your guide, a Knight of the Sacred Order of the White Rabbit. You will begin your quest to find the magical dragon eggs, visit Merlin’s Magic Shop, where you will learn how to cast spells, before advancing to the Knights Hall. Here you will train to be a knight and should you be successful, be welcomed into the elite Knights order.

You’re sure to meet the King and Queen during your quest, along with some amazing special effects and a fiery dragon surprise! During your experience you will be served a home made cake, sweet treats and refreshments to reward your hard work and efforts along the way.

Knights, Dragons and Princesses is an immersive interactive experience suitable for all the family. The experience offers originally written scripts which showcase the history and magic of York. Think Black Adder meets Horrible Histories and you know this is sure to be a treat for the whole family.

Knights, Dragons and Princesses will be running on selected dates throughout the summer holidays from 24th July to 3rd September. The experience is suitable for kids of all ages from 2 – 99 years and dressing up is encouraged!

The full quest will last around 2 hours. Tickets include an outdoor and indoor interactive theatrical quest, magic school, knights hall training, home made cake, sweet treats and refreshments.

Tickets start at £16.95, book your place at our online booking office at www.averymagicaladventure.co.uk