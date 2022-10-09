A Trip to Lullaby Beach with Stella Duffy

Award-winning writer Stella Duffy discusses her latest novel, Lullaby Beach, a compelling novel about family secrets and the legacy of trauma, set against the changing fortunes of an English seaside town. Spanning almost seventy years, this is the story of a family of women over three generations and the inter-generational impact of #MeToo. Duffy asks the question what happens when we write about older women and childless women? Where are their stories?

Stella Duffy is an award-winning novelist, short story writer, playwright, and qualified yoga teacher. She is also a psychotherapist, currently completing doctoral research in the embodied experience of postmenopause.