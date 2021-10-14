A Night to Remember at Ripon Cathedral

Date/Time

Date(s) - 12 November 2021

7:00pm - 9:15pm

Location

Ripon Cathedral

Ripon



HG4 1QS



We would love you to join us for ‘A Night to Remember’ – a chance to relax, reflect, and enjoy live music in beautiful surroundings.

Find out more, book your tickets to the concert, and invite your friends and family along via the event page: https://fb.me/e/2wWEkRn60

This concert will showcase a variety of musical ensembles, choirs and soloists, including renowned pianist, Julian Saphir and Soprano, Eleonore Cockerham.

Join us for a spectacular evening and help us raise funds for our much-needed mental health services.

This event is a collaboration between Wellspring Therapy & Training and Full Circle Funerals and is being sponsored by Harrogate Brigantes Rotary Club and G.H. Brooks & Co. Harrogate Ltd.



