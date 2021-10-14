A Night to Remember at Ripon Cathedral

Date/Time
Date(s) - 12 November 2021
7:00pm - 9:15pm
Location
Ripon Cathedral
Ripon
HG4 1QS
We would love you to join us for ‘A Night to Remember’ – a chance to relax, reflect, and enjoy live music in beautiful surroundings.
Find out more, book your tickets to the concert, and invite your friends and family along via the event page: https://fb.me/e/2wWEkRn60
This concert will showcase a variety of musical ensembles, choirs and soloists, including renowned pianist, Julian Saphir and Soprano, Eleonore Cockerham.
Join us for a spectacular evening and help us raise funds for our much-needed mental health services.
This event is a collaboration between Wellspring Therapy & Training and Full Circle Funerals and is being sponsored by Harrogate Brigantes Rotary Club and G.H. Brooks & Co. Harrogate Ltd.