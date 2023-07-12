A night of top comedy in aid of local dementia charity

The UK’s most authentic Peter Kay tribute act is coming to Harrogate to do a one-night only gig for local charity Dementia Forward. Simon Mark not only looks and sounds like Bolton’s much-loved comedy hero, he also has the same impeccable delivery and timing, so it’s a night not to be missed. Peter Kay has packed out stadiums across the country, and it would be fantastic to do the same at Harrogate’s Bilton Club on Wednesday 12th July at 7pm – raising money to support local people living with dementia, while having a great night out.

Tickets for Simon Mark as Peter Kay are available at £12 each by calling Dementia Forward on 01765 601224 or searching for ‘Dementia Forward Peter Kay’ on Eventbrite.

Dementia Forward is a local charity supporting people to live well with dementia through a range of services, including support advisors, wellbeing cafes, day services and dementia education. If you or someone you know would like support, please call the Helpline on 03300 578592 or visit www.dementiaforward.org.uk