A Musical Summer with Harrogate Theatre Choir

Harrogate Theatre Choir and their Musical Director, Catherine Field-Leather, invite you to join them for ‘A Musical Summer’, an evening concert in Ripley, celebrating songs from some of the world’s best loved musicals, all performed for you in their trademark 4-part harmonies. If you’re looking for a most uplifting and entertaining evening for your family and friends, this is it!

“We had the most enjoyable evening listening to Harrogate Theatre Choir last night. The harmonies were magical. We didn’t want the concert to end!” RS, Harrogate

The programme also pays tribute to Stephen Sondheim, one of the greatest American musical theatre composers of all time and who left a legacy of work that will continue to be enjoyed by generations of musical theatre lovers around the world. The cabaret style concert features West Side Story, South Pacific, Sweeney Todd, Wicked, Billy Elliot and so much more…… TICKETS Adults: £10 Under 16s: FREE Ripley is a beautiful village just 3 miles outside Harrogate and the Town Hall has become a much loved venue for live music, theatre and cinema.

Parking: Limited parking at the venue but parking is available in the Ripley village car park for £2.00

Doors open: 6.45 pm

Bar open: 6.45 pm – 7.30 pm and again during the interval.