A MUSICAL SUMMER with Harrogate Theatre Choir in Poppleton

Harrogate Theatre Choir and their Musical Director, Catherine Field-Leather, invite you to join them for ‘A Musical Summer’, celebrating songs from some of the world’s best loved musicals, all performed for you in their trademark 4-part harmonies. If you’re looking for a most enjoyable and entertaining afternoon for your family and friends, this is it!

The programme also pays tribute to Stephen Sondheim, one of the greatest American musical theatre composers of all time and who left a legacy of work that will continue to be enjoyed by generations of musical theatre lovers around the world.

The concert features West Side Story, South Pacific, Sweeney Todd, Wicked, Billy Elliot and so much more……

TICKETS

Adults: £12 (includes refreshments from Coffee on the Green)

Under 16s: FREE