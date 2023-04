Heather Foster, an acclaimed artist based in Harrogate for many years, sadly passed away in 2022. Her family are organising a exhibition / sale and auction to ensure that her much loved works find a home on walls where they will be appreciated for generations to come. All proceeds to go to charity.

Sunday 28 May viewing & sales

Monday 29 May viewing 10.00am – 2.00pm, auction of remaining work 2.30pm

Number 6 Studio Gallery, King Street Workshops, Pateley Bridge HG3 5LE