60s and 70s Music Evening at Beckwithshaw Village Hall

Calling all pop-pickers: put the Christmas festivities on hold for a groovy one-night-only trip down Memory Lane

Reminisce, celebrate and delight in the timeless era of the 60s and 70s with some of the greatest and most iconic music of all time

If you’re nostalgic for the sounds of the 60s and 70s, or simply love this golden age of music, dust off your dancing shoes and get down to Beckwithshaw Village Hall on 10 December for an evening of music, chat, food and drink. Take a break from tinsel and carols and boogie on down with a night of disco, soul, Motown, funk and pop hits, curated and played by DJ Jeff Wormald.

Listen, dance and socialise, with a well stocked cash bar available all night. Food is courtesy of a bring-and-share supper, so get your Delia Smith, Fanny Cradock and Keith Floyd cookbooks out – or Jamie Oliver and Gordon Ramsay if you prefer something more modern – and flex your culinary prowess.

The event begins at 7.30pm and tickets are only £5. Don’t be disappointed – contact Josie on 01423 503752 or email beckwithshawvillagehall@hotmail.co.uk to secure your tickets!

Beckwithshaw Village Hall hosts social events, parties, concerts, fairs and classes in the heart of beautiful, rural Harrogate. From birthday parties and jazz recitals to Babyballet and Tailwaggers dog training, the hall is the ideal location for a wide range of functions, meetings and occasions.

Registered Charity Number 523490