600 People comes to Harrogate Library – asking ‘is there really anyone out there?

Please share the news











1 Share

Loading Map.... Harrogate Library

Victoria Avenue - Harrogate

Events Victoria Avenue - Harrogate 53.9906546 -1.5384610999999495

Date/Time

Date(s) - 29/10/2019

7:30pm - 9:00pm

Location

Harrogate Library

Victoria Avenue

Harrogate

North Yorkshire

HG1 1EG



Stand-up comedy meets astrophysics lecture in 600 People by Third Angel – how one man’s understanding of the universe was changed by a conversation about aliens.

Third Angel present

600 People

Written & Performed by Alexander Kelly

Inspired by conversations with Dr Simon Goodwin

Directed by Rachael Walton

Autumn 2019 Tour

“We step out of our solar system, into the universe, seeking only peace and friendship…”

So says the message from the human race on the Voyager spacecraft. But is there, y’know, anyone out there? Alex went to speak to an astrophysicist to find out. This is what he learned: Stellar Wobble. The Mirror Test. The Drake Equation. Fermi’s Paradox. Capitalist chimps and murderous dolphins.

Somewhere between stand-up comedy and an astrophysics lecture, Third Angel’s production is a simple show about huge ideas: the story of how a three-hour conversation with an astrophysicist changed the way Alex understands the way the Universe works. 600 People explores how we think about evolution and intelligence, belief and invention, communication and space travel. The show explores the stories we tell in order to understand our place in the cosmos, asks if there are extra terrestrials in our galaxy, and what it means to be human.

Alexander Kelly, Co-artistic Director of Third Angel, says “The show was inspired by a conversation I had with astrophysicist Dr Simon Goodwin back in 2013. Simon (99.5%) convinced me that there is no other intelligent alien life in our galaxy. I’ve long been drawn to the idea of the Voyager space craft as messengers from humanity to other life forms, and I was surprised to discover just how disappointed I was by this news.”

In their conversation, Simon had had to explain to Alex a lot about the evolution of intelligence, the development from simple, single celled life to complex, self-aware life forms. He explained to Alex that DNA mapping now tells us that everyone alive today is descended from one of about 600 individuals alive in the Rift Valley in Africa, 150,000 years ago. The performance explores evolution, the development of simple and complex life, how we identify signs of intelligence, the Fermi Paradox, the Drake Equation, faith, inventiveness and Rare-Earth Theory.

Touring this autumn to The Place, Bedford 18 October, Harrogate Library 29 October, Lawrence Batley Theatre Huddersfield 30 October and Colchester Arts Centre on 11 December.

Originally commissioned in 2013 for Northern Elements, a development programme funded by Arts Council England and managed by ARC, Stockton Arts Centre.

“Wow! Completely stunning!” “Genuinely mind-boggling!” Audience Reaction

★★★★ “in its own quiet way this show is full of wonder.” THE STAGE

“fascinating and thoughtful… Loved it” Lyn Gardner





LISTINGS INFORMATION

Dates: Fri 18 October

Time: 7.30pm

Tickets: £12 (£10 Concessions)

Venue: The Place, Bedford

Booking: theplacebedford.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173595916

Dates: Tue 29 October 2019

Times: 7.30pm

Tickets: £14 (£12 Concessions)

Venue: Harrogate Library

Booking: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/600-People

Dates: Wed 30 October 2019

Times: 7.30pm

Tickets: £11

Venue: Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield

Booking: www.thelbt.org/shows/600-people/

Dates: Wed 11 December 2019

Times: 8pm

Tickets: Pay What You Can

Venue: Colchester Arts Centre

Booking: www.colchesterartscentre.com

Please share the news











1 Share