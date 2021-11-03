50th Stray Charity Bonfire and Fireworks

Date/Time

Date(s) - 6 November 2021

6:00pm - 8:15pm

Location

Harrogate Stray

Harrogate

England





This year Harrogate Round Table will be supported by volunteers from the Friends of Harrogate Hospital and the net proceeds from the event will be paid to them.

The Friends of Harrogate Hospital is a group of volunteers who carry out fundraising for the benefit of patients at Harrogate Hospital and District NHS Foundation Trust.

The Friends raise funds to provide things that the NHS cannot cover, improving the experience of patients and making their treatment, whether in hospital or in the community, a little more pleasant.

Bonfire will be lit at 6:30pm

Fireworks at 7:15pm

Please support the event from the Gofundme page https://www.gofundme.com/f/harrogate-bonfire-and-fireworks-2021

or texting NHS to 70450






