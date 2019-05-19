40’s and 50’s Tea Party

Date/Time
Date(s) - 19/05/2019
2:00pm - 5:00pm
Location
St Wilfrids
Duchy Road
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG1 2EY
40’s & 50’s Vintage Tea Party with live music and dancing with the Phil Lyons New Vintage Band, Stalls, Fashion and food.
40’s and 50’s Vintage Tea Party
Phil Lyons and his New Vintage Band
Fashion show by Catherine Smith Vintage
Songs of the era by Colla Voce Collective
Music, dancing, stalls, Yorkshire tea and homemade baking
Dust off your tea dresses, braces and brogues and bop to the hop.
Please come and join us and step back in time in style!
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/40s-50s-vintage-tea-party-in-aid-of-dementia-forward-tickets-57180119276?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse