40’s and 50’s Tea Party

Published on
Loading Map....

Date/Time
Date(s) - 19/05/2019
2:00pm - 5:00pm

Location
St Wilfrids

Duchy Road
Harrogate
North Yorkshire
HG1 2EY


40’s & 50’s Vintage Tea Party with live music and dancing with the Phil Lyons New Vintage Band, Stalls, Fashion and food.

40’s and 50’s Vintage Tea Party
Phil Lyons and his New Vintage Band
Fashion show by Catherine Smith Vintage
Songs of the era by Colla Voce Collective
Music, dancing, stalls, Yorkshire tea and homemade baking

Dust off your tea dresses, braces and brogues and bop to the hop.
Please come and join us and step back in time in style!

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/40s-50s-vintage-tea-party-in-aid-of-dementia-forward-tickets-57180119276?aff=ebdssbcitybrowse

Please share the news
  • 1
    Share

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*