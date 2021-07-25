“3-Day-Theatre” – Holiday Club

Date/Time

Date(s) - 18/08/2021 - 20/08/2021

10:00am - 4:00pm

Location

20th Harrogate Scout Group

Categories

Just For Fun Theatre Group Harrogate is running a very exciting Holiday Club this August

(Suitable for children of all ages from Reception upwards)

18th-20th August, 10am – 4pm at Twenden Scout Hut, 39 St Mary’s Walk.

“3-Day-Theatre” is a fun filled, jam packed theatrical workshop where we will work together over three days to put on a performance to show our families on the last day. Full of songs, dancing and laughter, “3-Day-Theatre” gives children the chance to socialise and build their confidence in a safe, friendly and fun environment. So whether you use this experience as a taster for the weekly sessions, starting from September, or just to let the kids have some time out of the house, we hope this will be something they will enjoy and benefit from.

Due to maintaining safe covid practices there are limited spaces so please get in touch ASAP if you would like your child to have a place

For more details please call/WhatsApp message Mari Hillcoat at +44 7712 691111

For more information about Just For Fun Theatre Group, please head to http://jfftg.com/ or find us on Facebook at Just For Fun Theatre Group Harrogate.



