24-hour vigil for Ukraine in Harrogate

24 HOUR VIGIL FOR UKRAINE in FRONT OF THE CENOTAPH – CENTRE 0F HARROGATE NORTH YORKSHIRE

TUESDAY I MARCH TO WEDNESDAY 2 MARCH 2022 starting 10 am to 10 am next day – Please come anytime – stay as long/short as you can – warm clothing!

BRING MESSAGES IN SUPPORT OF THE PEOPLE OF UKRAINE….. Organised by Christopher and Lindis Percy and anyone else who would like to join in! Contact: 07949897904/01423 884076

Please spread widely – thank you.