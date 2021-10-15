1571 The Waters That Made Us

Date/Time

Date(s) - 17 October 2021 - 23 October 2021

2:00pm - 9:00pm

Crown Place, Harrogate

FREE event

A new temporary attraction for Harrogate celebrating the 450th anniversary of the discovery of the spring waters in Harrogate ‘the waters that made us’.

This immersive soundscape will be played through 10 speakers along the length of Crown Place.

Inspired by the discovery of mineral spring waters in Harrogate 450 years ago, the piece is composed entirely of water sounds. From the deep underground source to the well head and the tap waters of the Royal Pump House these authentic recordings will form the basis of the soundscape.

Bespoke lighting will celebrate the unique architecture of the area bringing light and imagination to forgotten dark spaces.

The Festivals are working with renowned sound and light artists, Dan Fox and James Bawn to create a sound and light installation in one of the most historic areas of the town.

For one week in October Crown Place between the Crown Hotel and the Royal Pump Room Museum will be brought to life through sound and light.