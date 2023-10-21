Over the last decade, the British people have seen five different Conservative Prime Ministers, with five different missions and five messages to the nation. From the ashes of a financial crisis, to a break from the EU, to a global pandemic, governments – and ideologies – have changed, but Tory power has clung on. Merciless rebellion and the swift ousting of leaders have enabled this, and yet the same ruthlessness may ultimately bring about their downfall.

Through his unique access and unmissable inside stories, acclaimed Westminster journalist Ben Riley-Smith reveals the explosive full story of the past dozen years of Tory rule, from betrayal in Cameron’s Coalition to the rifts behind the Referendum, the travails of May to the chaos of the pandemic, and from the sagas of Johnson to the Truss implosion and the Sunak patch-job.

During his decade at the heart of Westminster’s media, Ben Riley-Smith has covered and questioned all of the most recent Tory Prime Ministers. He has a history of finding scoops and writing major pieces – over the last calendar year, an incredible 120 of The Telegraph’s front pages have been written by him.

This is the entertaining and dramatic account of our times, for anyone wondering how we got to where we are today.

Tickets are £15.00.

You can book online here: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/whats-on/13-years-of-tory-rule-with-ben-riley-smith-21-october-2023/

You can also phone the box office directly at 01423562303