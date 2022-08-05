Date/Time

Date(s) - 19 August 2022 - 20 August 2022

8:00pm - 4:00am

Location

Best Bar

Harrogate

England

HG1 2RL



Harrogate based DJ/Producer/Record Label Owner Oli Hodges began his dance music career over 15 years ago.

Since then Oli has progressed to playing at clubs, radio and festivals all around the world – from the USA to IBIZA including Subliminal sessions at Pacha Ibiza, Cream Amnesia Ibiza & We Love @ Space Ibiza as well as launching his own record label ‘13 Records’.

Oli said:

I launched my record label (13 Records) back in 2012. I have signed dance music produced from various artists, from around the world and released on the major digital/download stores like: iTunes/Spotify/Apple Music/Beatport/Amazon Music etc.)

13 Records @ Best Bar Harrogate’ is a label showcase event in which I invite local dj’s (7 dj’s this time) who are signed to the label to showcase their music in a free event to promote the record label & the dj/artists involved.

We will be running a monthly night @ Best Bar Harrogate & our initial event on the 19th Aug will be an Ibiza theme bringing our balearic sounds to Harrogate.