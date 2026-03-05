Missing Northallerton man

Police are urgently appealing for sightings and information to help locate a missing man from Northallerton.

Mark West who is 63, has not been seen or heard from since 07.45am this morning. (Thursday 05 March 2026). He was last seen in Romanby near Northallerton.

Mark is described as a white man, around 6ft 3in tall, with short dark brown hair and glasses. He may be wearing a grey parka-style coat with a fur‑trimmed hood, along with black jeans or trousers and black trainers.

He may have links to York and Whitby, but he could still be in the local area.

For immediate sightings of Mark, please dial 999 so we can quickly make sure he is safe. You can also pass on information by calling North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Please quoting reference number 12260040028 when providing details.