Urgent appeal to locate a man who is missing from Sherburn-in-Elmet

Police are urgently appealing for information and sightings to help locate Christopher Haile who is missing from Sherburn-in-Elmet.

Christopher who is 73 left his home in Sherburn-in-Elmet at 11am this morning and has not been seen since.

Christopher is described as approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall, medium build, he has tattoos on his arms which are faded and is clean-shaven.

He is believed to be wearing navy jeans, loathers and a biker jacket which has brown suede-fur on inside.

As time goes on, police are becoming increasingly concerned for Christopher’s welfare. Extensive resource is currently being used to assist with the searches in and around Sherburn-in-Elmet and Tadcaster which includes the use of the police helicopter(NPAS).

If you have seen a man matching the photograph of Christopher or know where he is, please contact the police without delay.

For immediate sightings, please dial 999. If you have any information, please call North Yorkshire Police.

Please quote reference NYP-16122025-0424 when providing details.