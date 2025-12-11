Christmas fundraiser for Harrogate Neigbours

Not-for-profit care provider, Harrogate Neighbours, celebrated a dazzling evening of festive generosity at its 8th annual charity event, held at Rudding Park Hotel on Friday 5 December 2025.

“The Magic of Christmas” fundraiser welcomed 180 guests and raised £18,500, which will directly support Harrogate Neighbours’ award-winning Meals on Wheels service and the Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub located on Starbeck High Street.

The night began with a surprise, Love Actually inspired performance by Gospel choir, Sankofa. Following this, guests enjoyed a three-course meal of festive favourites, live music and dancing.

CEO of Harrogate Neighbours, Sue Cawthray, said: It was pure magic to see the look on the guests faces when the choir performed – it was a really special moment.

Funds raised will help Harrogate Neighbours invest in new, state-of-the-art equipment to enhance the packaging and delivery of hot meals to those who rely on the Meals on Wheels service daily. The money will also help the Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub continue opening its doors to support and connect people most in need.

Sue Cawthray, CEO of Harrogate Neighbours, said: We are absolutely thrilled by the success of this year’s event. The Magic of Christmas truly lived up to its name – the atmosphere was incredible, and we are overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who attended. Every penny raised will help us further develop our Meals on Wheels service so we can reach even more people who depend on a hot meal and a friendly face. We are deeply grateful for the ongoing support from local businesses and our wonderful community who make everything we do possible.

Harrogate Neighbours continues its mission of combating social isolation and loneliness and providing a daily hot meal service supporting older and vulnerable residents — especially during the colder months, when demand for its services is at its highest.