Harrogate Witch and Reiki Master Wins Two Prestigious GB Beauty Awards

Local witch and Reiki Master, Carla Greenwood, has been honoured with two coveted GB Beauty Awards, winning Regional Holistic Therapist of the Year and the highly distinguished title of National Holistic Therapist of the Year.

Since founding her business in 2021, The Lunar Loving Witch Tarot & Healing, Carla has supported hundreds of people across Harrogate and beyond on their journeys of healing, self-discovery, and spiritual growth.

Her practice blends ancient wisdom with modern approaches to holistic therapy, offering clients a safe and transformative space to overcome life’s challenges and reconnect with their inner strength.

Specialising in a wide range of energy healing modalities, Carla works with Reiki, Pellowah, Access Bars therapy, Crystals and her unique, bespoke healing method: Light Frequency Healing. In addition, she reads and teaches tarot, and trains others in Reiki, helping people not only heal but also step into their own spiritual power.

Winning not only the regional but the national title reflects both the profound impact of her work and the growing recognition of holistic therapies within the UK wellness industry, shining a light on methods that would have once been considered “woo” but are now becoming more widely accepted.

Carla said: I am deeply honoured to receive these awards. When I began my practice in 2021, my mission was to help people not just survive but thrive – to heal, grow, and discover their own light. To see that work recognised on both a regional and national level is truly humbling. I’m on a mission to bring spirituality and healing out of the broom closet and into the open, for it to be universally recognised and respected for the powerful shifts it can bring to people’s lives.

With a unique blend of spirituality, intuition, and advanced holistic therapies, Carla continues to inspire and empower clients, shining a light from Harrogate to the wider UK community.

Founded in 2021, The Lunar Loving Witch Tarot & Healing is a holistic wellness practice based in Harrogate, specialising in energy healing, tarot, and spiritual development. With hundreds of clients supported to date, the business offers both one-to-one sessions and training for those wishing to explore or deepen their healing journey.