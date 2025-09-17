City all set for a Christmas cracker as festive market’s return announced

A fabulous feast of festive fun will take over the city centre this November when the hugely popular Leeds Christmas celebrations return.

Launching on November 21, the seasonal extravaganza will include a stunning Christmas market on City Square along with a spectacular Winter Wonderland offering on Millennium Square, including the incredible outdoor ice rink.

Featuring more than 60 beautifully decorated chalets and an improved layout, the City Square market will see a selection of artisan gifts on sale along with, Bratwurst sausages, seasonal food and drink and traditional Glühwein.

Seasonal outdoor bars will once again be in place on City Square and Millennium Square along with the much-loved THOR’S Tipi on Victoria Gardens.

And Ice Cube at Christmas will also be bringing its 400 sqm covered ice skating rink to Millennium Square, surrounded by a wide variety of festive food and drink stalls as well as winter themed rides, games and attractions like the 30m high Star Flyer, the classic Golden Gallopers carousel on Cookridge Street and a 110ft Ferris wheel on Victoria Gardens.

An artisan market by Little Bird will also be held on Bond Court (off Park Row), celebrating independent producers and makers every Thursday to Sunday each week, starting on Thursday, November 20 and running through to Sunday, December 21.

Last year, Christmas activities in Leeds proved a massive hit with visitors, with the arrival of the festive season proving the catalyst for the city centre enjoying its busiest day for five years.

The City Square market is operated by Market Place, the UK’s largest Christmas market operator, and the Ice Cube at Christmas is delivered in partnership between Leeds City Council and International Funfairs, at no cost to Leeds City Council.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said: Christmas in Leeds is always such a special time and seeing the city centre brought to life and filled with people enjoying all the best bits of the festive season is magical. It’s also a huge time for our local economy, attracting hundreds of thousands of people to the city centre and creating a unique buzz for everyone visiting Leeds. We’re excited to be welcoming Christmas back to Leeds this November and hope this gives the whole city something to look forward to.

The City Square market will run November 21 to December 21, and the Ice Cube ice rink, stalls and attractions will be open until New Year’s Eve.

For more details on planning your Christmas in Leeds this year, visit: https://www.visitleeds.co.uk/winter-season. For ice rink skating times and prices visit: https://www.icecubeleeds.co.uk/.