New roadshow and grants to get the region exporting

A new series of roadshows will set out across York and North Yorkshire next month to encourage more businesses to export around the world.

Roadshows are free to attend and will set out in October visiting six locations across two weeks including Tadcaster, Harrogate, Scarborough, Helmsley, York, Catterick and Skipton.

The events are backed by York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith’s Business Innovation Fund, which has grants between £3,000 and £10,000 available when the next round opens for applications in November.

Businesses attending will also get practical advice from experts as well as local business owners who have already started their export journey with positive results.

Last year, businesses who took part in our export programme shared in a grant pot worth £200,000 to help reach new markets by funding trips to international expos and more. In total, they generated more than £15 million in sales.

The Potions Cauldron, a York-based business which makes magic-themed soft drinks, has tapped into the support of the Department for Business and Trade and York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority to brew up success with exports.

Phil Pinder, co-founder of the Potions Cauldron, said: When you start exporting into a new market, you have to invest your time and money but if you get it right it’s more than worth it. During our first year of exporting we sold more than 20,000 drinks but this year we have the potential to export more than 1 million drinks. It’s not just the bigger businesses, some of the smaller, niche brands are just as loved abroad as they are here. With so many ways to find customers across the world through the internet, we have never been in a better time to start exporting than now.

Jennifer Wood, of Ripon based O&3 Limited and Chair of the Business Board, said: As the co-founder of a business that exports across the world, I know there are challenges to exporting but I also know that it is worth the effort. York and North Yorkshire is full of businesses with the right products, talent and ambition to export across the world. This is a big area of growth for our region, so I am proud that we are bringing the experts and the financial support together for our fantastic businesses.

The Business Innovation Fund has come in five programmes focussing on ‘Sector Activity’, ‘Spin-Out and Start-Ups’, ‘Get Exporting’, with ‘Great Ideas’ and ‘Get Funded’ launching over the coming months.

Earlier this year, Mayor David Skaith launched three other Mayoral Challenge Funds including the £10 million Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets Fund, the £7 million Carbon Negative Challenge Fund and the £2.3 million Skills Innovation Fund.

For more information and to access the programme’s prospectus, please visit https://yorknorthyorks-ca.gov.uk/project/business-innovation-fund/