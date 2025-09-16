Local comment on Unite the Kingdom rally in London

On Saturday, 13 September 2025, many thousands of people travelled to London to support a Freedom Rally termed “Unite the Kingdom rally” – an event organised by Tommy Robinson.

According to police estimates, between 110,000 and 150,000 attended. With crowds stretching from Whitehall, past Westminster and well over the Thames.

Reading the news media coming up to the event, and following, would give a strong confusion in what the event was about, often being termed a “far-right” protest.

However, talking to people that attended, it had people from all walks of life, and was peaceful. Key reasons for attending was dissatisfaction with the government, immigration and freedoms being eroded.

The police made 24 arrests, where, by comparison, 400 arrests were made at the Notting Hill Carnival.

Tom Gordon MP, said: Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest are, and always will be, fundamental British values. I will always respect and defend them. However, these values cannot be twisted into a cover to incite violence, spread hate, or intimidate. I was horrified by Elon Musk’s direct attempt to inflame tensions and spread division through his address to the rally. Intimidation and violence have no place on our streets, and we must not allow anyone, no matter how wealthy or powerful, to fan these flames. If we fail to act, we risk emboldening the likes of Elon Musk and those who wish to threaten our values and undermine our democracy.