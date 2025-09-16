Council Leader welcomes decision over hotel to house asylum seekers

The leader of North Yorkshire Council has welcomed a decision by the Government not to house single male asylum seekers in one of the county’s hotels.

The Home Office has written to North Yorkshire Council to confirm that it will not be pursuing plans to accommodate single male asylum seekers at Allerton Court Hotel in Northallerton.

The council had written to the owner of the hotel as well as the Home Office to express concerns that a change of use could breach planning regulations and legal action could be taken.