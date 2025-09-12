Urgent appeal to find missing man from Harrogate

There is an urgent appeal for information to locate 52-year-old Roger Walker.

Roger went missing from Harrogate District Hospital at just after 2pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday 11 September 2025). We currently have officers searching for Roger within the Harrogate area but there is a possibility that he may have used public transport to travel outside of the town.

Roger is described as a white man of heavy build with white coloured hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with yellow emblem on the sleeve, grey coloured hoodie, blue jeans and black Adidas trainers with a white sole. Roger may also have earrings in both ears.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Roger. If you have seen Roger, or have any information which will help us locate him, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting of him, please call 999.

Please quote reference number 12250172377 when passing information.