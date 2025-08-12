Newby Hall hosts fireworks championships

The skies over award-winning Newby Hall and Gardens will light up with a dazzling display of pyrotechnics during this year’s August bank holiday weekend.

The ‘Fireworks Championships’ take place on Saturday 23 August when three of the UK’s best fireworks companies compete to win the title, each staging an impressive 10-minute display choreographed to music.

Visitors will vote using their mobile phones for the best display, before the event closes with a breath-taking, huge finale display.

Gates open at 4pm when visitors are encouraged to come along with friends and family and enjoy a picnic before a drone show at 8.45pm followed by the fireworks displays from 9pm.

Stuart Gill, commercial director at Newby Hall, said: Our annual fireworks championships feature spectacular displays by some of the UK’s leading fireworks companies. It’s a great evening of entertainment set in the beautiful parkland at Newby.

Advance online tickets are £30 adult; £20 child; under 5s free. On the day tickets are £35 adult; £25 child. Newby is open for camping from 1pm – tickets are £16 per adult, under 16s free.

For more details and to buy tickets: https://www.fireworkchampions.co.uk/our-events/newby-hall/book-tickets/